Kristin Cavallari called out for ‘inappropriate’ and ‘distasteful’ 9/11 post

American actor and businesswoman Kristin Cavallari is currently embroiled in a storm of contention after she put up an insensitive photo regarding the 9/11 anniversary.

The fashionista’s latest Instagram post striking a pose in a low-cut short black dress with a wide smile, did not sit well with social media users who called her out for being insensitive towards the grief of all those who suffered the loss of loved ones following 9/11.

Along with the controversial picture, the actor wrote: “NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember.”

Merely minutes after the picture went live, hordes of comments dropped in calling out Cavallari for her distasteful post.

"A low cut black dress with a smile shouldn’t be your look for today. Maybe throw on jeans and a t shirt and go visit one of those fire stations. Pay your respects,” wrote one user while another added: "You’re gorgeous, but maybe this picture is not the right one for today. All those people that lost their loved ones don’t care how hot you look, today."



Soon after the hate poured in, Cavallari changed the caption to “NYC for 24hrs."