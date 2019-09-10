Mourners in Kargil reject bifurcation of Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Mourners in Kargil on Wednesday denounced the scrapping of special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the territory into two Union Territories; Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, by Narendra Modi led Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the mourners during Muharram processions in Kargil, were carrying banners and posters inscribing with slogans ‘We Reject UT Ladakh’, ‘Justice for Kashmir’ and ‘Live and Die with Kashmir’.

Thousands of mourners marched on the streets of Kargil raising slogans against the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, which gave the special status to occupied Jammu and Kashmir.