K-Electric says will submit reply to NEPRA's report over electrocutions

KARACHI: Responding to NEPRA’s report related to the recent incidents of electrocutions in Karachi, the K-Electric in a statement said that the company is a responsible, law-abiding organisation and will submit its reply to the authority in stipulated time.

NEPRA on Friday found K-Electric responsible for 19 out of 35 electrocution cases and breakdown of power supply for prolonged periods during the recent spell of heavy rains in Karachi.



The statement said that the power company is deeply saddened by the tragic incidents which occurred during the recent torrential rains and sympathizes with the affected families.

In its statement, KE, however, said that many of these unfortunate incidents occurred inside homes due to faulty wiring, unsafe use of electrical appliances or because of kundas and the unwarranted placement of cable TV and Internet cables on electricity poles, a fact which is also substantiated by the NEPRA’s initial findings as well.



The statement said that the power company takes several measures, including placing safety breakers on the network and earthing. The company had also appealed to all authorities to ensure drainage of water after the rain and the urban flooding.

According to the KE, the company has invested more than US$2.1 billion in infrastructure upgrades across the energy value chain over the last nine years in Karachi, adding that the power utility is also working on an investment plan of US$ 3 billion over the next few years.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) investigation committee has recently issued its findings over 19 electrocution cases besides breakdown of power supply for longer duration in the city.



According to a statement by the regulatory authority, NEPRA issued show cause notice to K-Electric.

In the months of July and August, Karachi had experienced widespread monsoon rains that wreaked havoc on the city's infrastructure due to urban flooding and water accumulation, leading to some unfortunate incidents of electrocutions.