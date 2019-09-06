CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah visits Rashid Minhas family

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday morning visited the family of Rashid Minhas Shaheed here in DHA.

He met with the mother of Rashid Minhas, inquired her well-being and shared his views with her. Mother of Rashid Minhas Shaheed shared her memories of her son with the chief minister.

He said that the defense of this country was very dear to every one of us but the sacrifices some of our mothers have rendered by sacrificing their sons on this homeland was matchless.

Anjum Minhas showed photographs, awards and certificates of his brother, Rashid Minhas Shaheed, to the chief minister and also shared his memories.