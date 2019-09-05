Weather forecast for Pakistan, 05 September 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Monsoon currents will remain cut off during next 24 to 48 hours.
Weather Forecast for Thursday
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.
