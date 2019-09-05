close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
September 5, 2019

Weather forecast for Pakistan, 05 September 2019

ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Monsoon currents will remain cut off during next 24 to 48 hours.

Weather Forecast for Thursday

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

