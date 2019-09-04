close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 4, 2019

Hong Kong chief executive ‘agrees to withdraw extradition bill’

World

AFP
Wed, Sep 04, 2019

Hong Kong: Hong Kong’s embattled pro-Beijing leader will permanently shelve a loathed extradition bill, a lawmaker told AFP Wednesday, in what would be major concession to pro-democracy protesters after three months of crippling demonstrations.

"It is confirmed that the bill will be withdrawn," lawmaker Felix Chung told AFP after chief executive Carrie Lam met with him and other pro-establishment figures on Wednesday afternoon.

Latest News

More From World