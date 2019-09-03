Karachi's Clifton beach becomes dumping ground for medical waste

Karachi: Cricket legend Wasim Akram's wife on Tuesday turned to Twitter to draw authorities' attention towards the horrific condition of Karachi's Clifton beach.



She posted multiple photos and videos of the beach littered with medical waste, syringes and vials of blood, calling on authorities to close down the beach for public until it is safe.

The emphatic appeal from the Australian born wife of Wasim Akram was made in a string of tweets requesting TV channels to focus their attention on the issue before "rusty tractors dig this medical waste deeper in to the sand!".

"I have walked on Clifton beach everyday for the last 4 years and I have never been scared until today. This beach needs to be shut down now.

Medical waste, syringes, viles of blood that has come in from the ocean has spread across Clifton beach for kilometres. The beach is biohazardous and in a state of emergency," she said.

Geo News correspondent witnessed the situation and confirmed that the citizens's lives were at risk.

Shaniera Akram asked Karachiites to refrain from visiting and cleaning the beach since it needs be cleared by professionals.



