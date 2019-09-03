close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
World

AFP
September 3, 2019

Five confirmed dead in hurricane-ravaged Bahamas: PM

Tue, Sep 03, 2019

PORT SAINT LUCIE: Hurricane Dorian is confirmed to have killed at least five people in the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Monday as the storm stalled over the island chain, unleashing catastrophic wind and rain.

Addressing a news conference at the National Emergency Management Agency in New Providence, Minnis described the storm as an "historic tragedy" for the archipelago.

The Abaco islands on Sunday received the full brunt of Dorian, which was continuing Monday to batter Grand Bahama further to the west.

