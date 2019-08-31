Indian students booked for waving Pakistan flag on campus in Kerala

Over thirty Indian students were booked on Saturday for allegedly waving the Pakistan flag inside their college premises in Kerala.

As per reports, members of Muslim Students Front (MSF) along with Kerala Students Union (KSU) which is backed by Congress, held a procession earlier on Thursday inside Perambra Silver College in Kerala.

It was further revealed that during the procession that came as preparations for college union elections, the Pakistan flag was also waved, subsequent to which cases were filed against the students under Indian Penal Code’s sections 143, 147, 153 and 149.