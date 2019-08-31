Hundreds make way to AEO’s education expo to reach their academic destinations in Australia

Hundreds of students made their way towards the Australian Education Expo being conducted by AEO Pakistan on Saturday to facilitate themselves in paving the right path towards their respective academic destinations.

The AEO expo held over 10 major cities across Pakistan including Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Sialkot, Hyderabad, Bahawalpur and now Karachi, gives expert education counselling and advice to students looking to pursue their educational dreams in Australia.

The expo brings over 18 of Australia’s most prestigious universities under one roof, with representatives of each academia giving guidance free of cost.

Held at Karachi’s Movenpick Hotel on Saturday, hordes of students came out and participated with great zeal as they came one step closer to their dream schools Australia.

Representative of the esteemed UNSW Sydney, expressed his contentment over the response getting received from Pakistani students as he stated: “This our third expo event with AEO and the number of students we have spoken to has been very good and we are very positive about getting students from Pakistan to study with us next year.”

Saad Mahmood, CEO of AEO Pakistan, speaking to The News International, said: “We have two exhibitions in a year and this one is targeting the first intake in 2020. We have students dropping in filling assessment forms and are talking to university reps and counselors.”

He went on to reveal that the academic backgrounds, level of proficiency and eligibility are also taken into consideration while the students are being guided.

Moreover, he briefed that the expo provided insight into available scholarships and funding for respective students.

Furthermore, Mahmood informed that IELTS testing is also conducted all over the country to measure the English proficiency of each student which is a requirement for each of the universities.

The next expo of the series is scheduled at September 1, 2019 in Peshawar’s PC Hotel, Hyderabad’s Hotel Indus and in Bahawalpur on September 2, at Four Seasons Restaurants. Entry to the exhibition is free and scholarships opportunities are also available.