Shahid Khaqan's remand extended for 14 days in LNG case

An accountability court on Thursday extended physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for 14 more days in LNG case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor sought the extension in remand on grounds that the anti-graft body has yet to complete investigation related to LNG terminal.

Duty Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand approved the NAB's plea extending physical remand of the former prime minister .

Abbasi was arrested in connection with an investigation related to LNG contract which allegedly caused losses to the national exchequer.





