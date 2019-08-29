close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 29, 2019

Shahid Khaqan's remand extended for 14 days in LNG case

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 29, 2019

 An accountability court on  Thursday extended physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for 14 more days in LNG case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor sought the extension in remand on grounds that the anti-graft body has yet to  complete investigation related to   LNG terminal.

Also read: Another former PM arrested

Duty Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand   approved the  NAB's plea extending physical remand of the former prime minister .

 Abbasi was arrested in connection with an investigation related to  LNG contract which allegedly  caused losses to the national exchequer.



Latest News

More From Pakistan