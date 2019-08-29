Alia Bhatt’s Prada is a copy of famous Pakistani song

Bollywood's superstar Alia Bhatt recently made her music video debut with Prada. The tune of the song has striking similarity with Junaid Jamshed's famous one 'Goray Rung Ka Zamana ' which was originally composed by his band Vital Signs.



Undoubtedly, Pakistan is a land of talented people and their creative work and art often adopted or copied by others. And of course, Bollywood has a long history of being impressed with Pakistani art, particularly their movies and music.

The Gully Boy actress recently made her music video debut with Prada, its composition was so familiar to the fans of Junaid Jamshed. It didn’t take too long for people to call out that it’s tune resembles Goray Rung Ka Zamana by Vital Signs.