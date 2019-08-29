close
Thu Aug 29, 2019
August 29, 2019

Alia Bhatt’s Prada is a copy of famous Pakistani song

Junaid Jamshed's music composition creatively copied by Bollywood Prada featuring Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's superstar Alia Bhatt recently made her music video debut with Prada. The tune of the song   has striking similarity with   Junaid Jamshed's famous one  'Goray Rung Ka Zamana ' which was originally composed by his band Vital Signs.

Undoubtedly, Pakistan is a land of talented people  and  their creative work and art often adopted or copied by others. And of course, Bollywood has a long history of being impressed  with Pakistani art, particularly their movies and music. 

The Gully Boy actress recently made her music video debut with Prada, its composition was so familiar to the fans of Junaid Jamshed. It didn’t take too long for people to call out that it’s tune resembles Goray Rung Ka Zamana by Vital Signs.

