'Gully Boy is exceptional, will define a generation'

Gully Boy is film that will define a generation, said Haroon Rashid, a film critic and senior journalist associated with BBC as the movie starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles hit theaters on Thursday.



Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film follows a 22-year old Murad played by Ranveer Sindgh from a Ghetto in Mumbai who chases his dream to become a rapper.

"Gully Boy is exceptional. What incredible performance. I know this will be hard to believe but both @RanveerOfficial & @aliaa08 have outdone themselves. This film will define a generation," wrote Rashid on Twitter.

He also praised the director calling her a genius.