In Pictures: Junoon's performance mesmerizes large crowd in London

Famous rock band Junoon performed to a large crowd in London on August 25.
The Junoon performed for four hours and kept the crowd on their toes throughout the performance.
Titled "Junoon – The Comeback Tour," the concert was presented by Geo Television Network to British Pakistanis.
Here are the pictorial highlights of the concert:
