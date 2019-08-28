close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Murtaza Ali Shah
August 28, 2019

In Pictures: Junoon's performance mesmerizes large crowd in London

Entertainment

Murtaza Ali Shah
Wed, Aug 28, 2019

Famous rock band Junoon performed to a large crowd in London on August 25.

The Junoon performed for four hours and kept the crowd on their toes throughout the performance.

Titled "Junoon – The Comeback Tour," the concert was presented by Geo Television Network to British Pakistanis.

Here are the pictorial highlights of the concert:


Latest News

More From Entertainment