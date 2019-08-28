close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
Pakistan

August 28, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday 28-08-19

Wed, Aug 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Less marked seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are likely to penetrate southern parts of the country from tonight.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad divisions while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Karachi, Kalat divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

