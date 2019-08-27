close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
August 27, 2019

Karachi Mayor suspends Mustafa Kamal as Project Director Garbage

Tue, Aug 27, 2019

Karachi: A day after appointing Mustafa Kamal  as Project Director Garbage, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday suspended  him for acting beyond his authority.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Karachi mayor on Monday  appointed   Kamal as the project director to clean the city of garbage.

 Wasim Akhtar   accused the former City Nazim of being insolent and dishonest.

He said Kamal was appointed for three months as the project director of the garbage  collection but  he started acting as accountability official.   

"Mustafa Kamal doesn't deserve to be project director,"he said, adding that the former mayor should have informed the authorities of his plan first instead of staging a drama on the media.

Screenshot of the notification suspending Mustafa Kamal

"He should have shared his plan about how does he intends to clean Karachi in 90 days".

He said Mustafa Kamal has interfered with authority of Chairman District Central.

Mustafa Kamal, who is  the chairman of Pak Sarzameem Party, was  given the job of cleaning the city as a challenge after he had intensified criticism   of incumbent Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

Accepting the offer, Kamal had claimed that he would get his job done withing 90 days.

The former mayor, however, continued to criticize  the local government  officials of corruption after he was notified as Project Director Garbage Transfer.

