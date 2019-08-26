Murray to face $150 French player in Mallorca

MADRID: Former world number one Andy Murray will attempt to win the first singles match of his injury comeback on Monday against a teenage player who has scraped just $150 in career earnings.

Murray has shunned the bright lights of the US Open in New York to play in a second-tier Challenger event in Mallorca at the tennis academy run by Rafael Nadal.

The 32-year-old -- whose earnings total an eye-watering $61 million -- faces 17-year-old Imran Sibille who only squeezed into the draw as an alternate.

Unlike three-time Grand Slam winner and double Olympic champion Murray, Sibille does not even have an ATP singles ranking.

His $150 comes from playing and losing two doubles matches on the third-level ITF Tour this year.

Murray, now ranked 328, will be playing his first Challenger Tour event in 14 years at the Rafa Nadal Open.

After undergoing hip surgery in January following his first-round exit from the Australian Open, Murray began easing his way back by playing doubles, starting with a title at Queen´s in June.

He returned to singles earlier this month and was beaten in straight sets by Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati.

He then lost to American Tennys Sandgren in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open.