New Zealand speaker babysits lawmaker's newborn during Parliamentary debate

Following New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s suit, a lawmaker brought a special guest onto the country’s first Parliamentary debate –his newborn son.

Tāmati Coffey, a Labour representative had brought his one-month-old son Tutanekai Smith-Coffey, to the debate right after he got back from his paternity leave.

The baby who had caught the attention of the Parliament filled with politicians from different parties also managed to win the heart of Speaker Trevor Mallard who volunteered to babysit the baby during the debate.



“Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me,” Mallard said in a tweet sharing pictures of himself with the infant.

The Kiwi lawmaker welcomed the baby with his partner in July via surrogacy.

Last year, New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern also made headlines in a historic move as she brought her daughter Neve Te Aroha to the United Nations General Assembly.