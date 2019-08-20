Yasir Hussain condemns celebs staying silent on Kashmir issue to save Indian fan base

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain, who is often in the news less for his acting career and more over his controversial statements, is making headlines again.

The 37-year-old ‘Lahore Se Aage’ star said he loves Pakistan and cries for Indian-occupied Kashmir as he turned to Instagram to share his opinion on the situation in the battered region while also expressing his disappointment with all Pakistani celebrities who have worked in B-Town and are still trying to secure their Indian fan following despite the turmoil.

Hussain shared in a video message showed his displeasure and his stance on the efforts of all those celebrities who are still choosing Indian fan following over the unmerciful behaviour of the Indian government in IoK.

“Sami Khan and I have worked in an Indian film starring Om Puri which was a joint venture of both the countries, no doubt our stay there was very good, and whenever we interacted with the people there they used to ask us that have you met Fawad Khan, which gives enough proof that there is so much fan following of Pakistani artists in India,” he said.

“Despite such a great fan following, they kick Pakistani celebrities out whenever they want to. They removed songs from their websites of Atif Aslam who is a living legend of Pakistan and nobody has such a soulful voice in Asia currently,” he further added.



“I don’t think any of Pakistan’s artist should even think for a moment about losing their fan base at this crucial moment, because they are Pakistani artists and have gained fame from their home country only. They had worked here which is why India saw them in the first place, so if they lose their fan base that doesn’t matter, what matters is that Kashmiri brothers and sisters shouldn’t be killed, this is the most important thing at the moment.”

He concluded his video message saying that he will continue to talk about Kashmir and Pakistan till his last breath.



Earlier in this month Yasir took to his social media handles and requested all Pakistani celebrities to boycott working in India.