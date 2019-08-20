Trump phones PM Imran, expresses desire to reduce tension in region: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed his desire for reducing tension, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, FM Qureshi said PM Khan informed the US President that the unilateral decision of Modi government had endangered the region.



During his talks with media Khan presented Pakistan’s stance, saying such steps of the Indian government aimed to alter special status of Kashmir by making demographic changes in the disputed territory to convert majority population of the people of Kashmir into minority, according to FM Qureshi



The PM clearly told the US President that all these steps of the Indian government were against the UN resolution and international laws.

"We are foreseeing the situation and an humanitarian crisis are in the making. There is total blockage in the held valley. Curfew in IOK had entered into third week where one could judge the situation there."

Thousands of Kashmiris and their leadership had been detained, the Prime Minister informed the US President, adding that curfew should be lifted with immediate effect and the restrictions must be removed.

The PM requested the US President that the situation in IOK was very dangerous so that Human Rights observers and groups should be sent there so that the world must know the realities.

He urged the President to play his role and uphold commitments of the Indian government with international organization.

The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for taking steps in this regard and said it was constructive engagements and hoped that President Trump and US would play its role in resolving the long standing issue.

“I thinks today the Prime Minister has represented the Pakistani nation and Kashmiri people according to their wishes by putting Kashmir case in front of President Trump,” Qureshi said.