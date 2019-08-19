Reference against Justice Faez Isa dismissed by Supreme Judicial Council

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Monday dismissed a reference against Justice Faez Isa.

In its order, the SJC stated that the reference was dismissed over ‘private letters’ that were written to President Arif Alvi which were not found by the council.

The order revealed that the alleged letters by Justice Isa “had not been found by us to be serious or grave enough to constitute misconduct sufficient for his removal from the exalted office of a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan”.

Earlier, Waheed Shahzad Butt, a lawyer based in Lahore had filed the reference against Justice Isa over an alleged violation of the Code of Conduct after he wrote letters to the President of Pakistan and also shared it with the media.

The order further iterated that the informant could not provide sufficient evidence before the council that would back his allegation of Justice Isa sharing the letters with the media.

In May, the first reference was filed against Justice Isa by President Alvi for not revealing three of his properties in UK as well as his income-tax returns, which he clarified were under legal possession of his children.

Justice Isa had penned a letter to President Alvi in search of clarity pertaining to reports of the government filing a reference against him over breach of the Code of Conduct, copies of which were delivered to the apex court as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the second letter written Justice Isa mentioned his concerns of an alleged media campaign getting initiated against him.



The Supreme Judicial Council concluded: "In this view of the matter, the alleged impropriety in the private letters written by the respondent-Judge to the President has not been found by us to be serious or grave enough to constitute misconduct sufficient for his removal from the exalted office of a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan".