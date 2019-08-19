close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
August 19, 2019
Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham - 16 August 2019

Currency Rate in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham - 16 August 2019
Dollar to PKR, USD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today Open Market Exchange Rates, 19 August 2019

Mon, Aug 19, 2019

The buying rate of the US dollar in the open market on Monday August 19, 2019 is Rs 158.50 while the selling rate of USD is Rs 159.00 in Pakistan open market at the beginning of trade, according to National Bank of Pakistan.

Below you can check the last seven days rates of US dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupees.


