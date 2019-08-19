Dollar to PKR, USD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today Open Market Exchange Rates, 19 August 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The buying rate of the Australian Dollar in the open market was Rs 106.50 while the selling rate...
The buying rate of the US dollar in the open market on Monday August 19, 2019 is Rs 158.50 while the selling rate of USD is Rs 159.00 in Pakistan open market at the beginning of trade, according to National Bank of Pakistan.
Below you can check the last seven days rates of US dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupees.
