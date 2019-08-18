Kashmir issue is PTI govt's top agenda: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday reiterated firm resolve of the government to continue fighting the case of Kashmiri people at all international forums.

“Kashmir issue is the top agenda of the present government. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani nation stand besides Kashmiri people to fight malicious and nefarious designs of Indian government,” she said in her comments while presenting one year performance of the government.

“For the last 14 days India has converted the whole Valley into a jail and Occupied Kashmir is totally landlocked due to inhumane, undemocratic and unlawful actions of the Narendra Modi’s government,” she added.