Sat Aug 17, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2019

PM Imran welcomes UNSC meeting on Occupied Kashmir

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 17, 2019

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting to discuss the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister said  in a tweet that  it was for the first time in over 50 years  that the world’s highest diplomatic forum has taken up the issue of Kashmir .

" There are 11 UNSC resolutions reiterating the Kashmiris right to self determination," said he.

The prime minister said the UNSC meeting was a reaffirmation of the US  resolutions.

" Therefore addressing the suffering of the Kashmiri people and ensuring resolution of the dispute is the responsibility of this world body," prime minister Khan said.



