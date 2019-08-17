PM Imran welcomes UNSC meeting on Occupied Kashmir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting to discuss the situation in Occupied Kashmir.
The prime minister said in a tweet that it was for the first time in over 50 years that the world’s highest diplomatic forum has taken up the issue of Kashmir .
" There are 11 UNSC resolutions reiterating the Kashmiris right to self determination," said he.
The prime minister said the UNSC meeting was a reaffirmation of the US resolutions.
" Therefore addressing the suffering of the Kashmiri people and ensuring resolution of the dispute is the responsibility of this world body," prime minister Khan said.
