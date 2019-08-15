Facebook to jump on the Dark Mode bandwagon after Twitter, YouTube

Facebook Messenger added its dark mode feature earlier this year, and we are getting the first signs that the social network's main app will follow suit.

Acclaimed researcher Jane Manchun Wong found that Facebook is testing a darker color scheme on the Android version of its app.

However, she noted that this feature seems to be in an early stage of development and is only appearing on the app’s Groups tab with some dark text displaying against a dark background, making it tough to read.

It might take a while before Facebook’s mobile dark mode gets a wide roll out.

Wong shared screenshots of the Dark Mode for Facebook’s android app and one can see that only a portion of the app has been revamped with dark mode thus far.

As per the reports currently, the new feature is in its early stage of development for Android app, no updates have been made related to the Dark Mode feature to be introduced for iOS and other operating systems.

“I came across this unreleased Dark Mode in Facebook’s mobile app for Android by looking into the code underneath, which indicates Facebook has recently started the long-awaited Dark Mode into their mobile app,” said Wong in her blog post.

The tech giant had already launched the feature for its Messenger app earlier this year.