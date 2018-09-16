Sun September 16, 2018
Mismatch between Imran Khan’s words and Punjab govt’s deeds!

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

Anti-corruption

A Marxist disowned by comrades

Imran's close friend ‘not interested’ in ambassadorial role

NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas

PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today

Pakistan look to begin Asia Cup campaign in style

15 injured as train derails near Mianwali

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

World

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

Widely acclaimed messaging platform WhatsApp may be bringing forward a new feature that will transform its outlook since its initial launch.

According to reports,  the messaging mobile application may be launching the ‘dark mode’ feature as part of its upcoming updates, thereby altering the simple and uncluttered UI it has been clinging on to since it first launched in 2009.

Presently, the app only provides users with an option to change the wallpaper background for their chats that exists as the only minimal means of customization.

The shift from repetition that the ‘Dark Mode’ provides has become part of various social media applications since the recent past, such as Twitter and YouTube.

On the other hand, Facebpook has also announced the launch of the feature for its Messenger app which is as of now, does not have a release date. 

