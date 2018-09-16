WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

Widely acclaimed messaging platform WhatsApp may be bringing forward a new feature that will transform its outlook since its initial launch.

According to reports, the messaging mobile application may be launching the ‘dark mode’ feature as part of its upcoming updates, thereby altering the simple and uncluttered UI it has been clinging on to since it first launched in 2009.

Presently, the app only provides users with an option to change the wallpaper background for their chats that exists as the only minimal means of customization.

The shift from repetition that the ‘Dark Mode’ provides has become part of various social media applications since the recent past, such as Twitter and YouTube.

On the other hand, Facebpook has also announced the launch of the feature for its Messenger app which is as of now, does not have a release date.