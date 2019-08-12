FM Qureshi, Bilawal Bhutto offer Eid prayers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chairman People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Muzaffarabad to extend support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) over their years' long suffering.



Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider was also present on the occasion.

FM Qureshi took the occasion to appeal to the Indian government to lift the curfew in Kashmir.

Pakistan will continue to underscore Kashmir issue internationally, he added.

“Kashmir is an international dispute. It has resolutions in the United Nations and the world has to settle it as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir,” the foreign minister said, adding that all political parties are united under this cause.

Bilawal, on the other hand, calling Kashmir issue a major violation of human rights urged the international community to step in to extend support for the cause.

The AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider also reiterated FM Qureshi and Bilawal's stance adding that Indian brutality in Occupied Kashmir the scrapping of Article 370 has led to major human rights violations. “No one is aware of the actual state of affairs in Occupied Kashmir,” he said.

The politicians also headlined an anti-India rally from Eidgah till the Upper Adda Chowk in Muzaffarabad.

A plethora of Kashmiris attended the rally chanting anti-India slogans.