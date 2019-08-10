Richest footballer in the world is just a 20-year-old

There are various wealthier footballers in the world just like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but the richest player is a 20-year-old Leicester City footballer.



Young Faiq Bolkiah is the richest player in the world as he belongs to the family of the Sultan of Brunei.

He is the nephew of the Sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah, whose fortunes are valued at $20 billion.

His father, Jefri Bolkiah, owner of at least 2300 cars is not far behind either because according to British sources he spent around 14 million euros on his 50th birthday when he hired Michael Jackson for a private concert with his family.

Though he has yet to make a senior appearance for the Fox, the 20-year-old Leicester academy midfielder is the most valued player in the world.

One of Bolkiah's main hobbies is playing football with his pet tiger.

Bolkiah was born in Los Angeles and started his youth career at AFC Newbury.

Later, he opted to play for Brunei despite the fact that he could represent the U.S. national team.

In 2009, he joined Southampton’s youth set-up and stayed there for four years before making the move to Arsenal after the Gunners offered him a trial in 2013.

Bolkiah competed in the 2013 Lion City Cup for the Gunners' youth team.

However, it was with the Arsenal academy that he caught the attention of Chelsea, who offered him a two-year deal that he signed.

After just one year with the Chelsea reserves, he got frustrated due to lack of game time and moved to Leicester on a three-year deal in 2016 – where he still plays.

He has also made his full international debut with Brunei, first representing his country at Under-21 and U-23 levels as well as the 2015 Southeast Asian Games.