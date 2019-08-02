Messi banned for three months after Copa outburst

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi was banned for three months and fined $50,000 on Friday by CONMEBOL after he heavily criticized the South American football governing body during the Copa America.
The 32-year-old Argentina star had accused CONMEBOL of "corruption" after he was sent off against Chile during the third-place play-off during the tournament in Brazil, which ended last month.
