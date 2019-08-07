Cow washes are the next big thing this Eid!

People all across the world are gearing up to relish in the festivities of meaty Eid. With Eid-ul-Azha comes a great deal of worries with regard to the rearing of sacrificial animals and maintaining them.



However, it looks like a man has come up with a solution to this problem as well and at a nominal price of just Rs. 100.

A video going viral on the internet of late is garnering attention from all around in which a man can be seen giving a shower to a cow at just Rs. 100.

It looks like his idea is inspired by car servicing shops as the banner outside his shop reads: "Cow Service, Rs. 100."

Check out the video here:







