Wed Aug 07, 2019
Pakistan

August 7, 2019

Cow washes are the next big thing this Eid!

Wed, Aug 07, 2019

People all across the world are gearing up to relish in the festivities of meaty Eid. With Eid-ul-Azha comes a great deal of worries with regard to the rearing of sacrificial animals and maintaining them.

However, it looks like a man has come up with a solution to this problem as well and at a nominal price of just Rs. 100.

A video going viral on the internet of late is garnering attention from all around in which a man can be seen giving a shower to a cow at just Rs. 100.

It looks like his idea is inspired by car servicing shops as the banner outside his shop reads: "Cow Service, Rs. 100."

Check out the video here: 



