Cow washes are the next big thing this Eid!

People all across the world are gearing up to relish in the festivities of meaty Eid. With Eid-ul-Azha comes a great deal of worries with regard to the rearing of sacrificial animals and maintaining them.
However, it looks like a man has come up with a solution to this problem as well and at a nominal price of just Rs. 100.
A video going viral on the internet of late is garnering attention from all around in which a man can be seen giving a shower to a cow at just Rs. 100.
It looks like his idea is inspired by car servicing shops as the banner outside his shop reads: "Cow Service, Rs. 100."
Check out the video here:
