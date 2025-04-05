Balochistan govt urges BNP-M to hold protest at Sariab Road

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind addresses press conference on April 5, 2025, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News Live/YouTube

Authorities directed the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) to restrict their protest to Sariab Road in Quetta, warning that any breach of Section 144 in the city would lead to legal action.

Shahid Rind, the spokesperson for the Balochistan government, said that two rounds of discussions had taken place with the BNP-M, during which the party insisted on holding the protest in the Red Zone. He confirmed that this request could not be accepted. The government suggested Sariab Road as an alternative venue, he added.

The BNP-M declared a "long march" from Wadh to Quetta last Friday, protesting the detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists, including Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch, alongside the police action against their sit-in in the provincial capital.

Sammi was freed on Tuesday, while BNP-M's sit-in has been going on for the last nine days.

Rind mentioned that three main demands had been presented during the two meetings with Sardar Akhtar Mengal, including the release of Baloch Yakjehti Commitee (BYC) leader and rights activist Mahrang Baloch Baloch. However, the government refused to permit the protest in the Red Zone, maintaining that it should be held at Sariab Road.

The spokesperson added that the government continued to prioritise resolving the matter through political dialogue and that both sides need to show flexibility.

"If Sardar Akhtar Mengal remains insistent on his demands, the government has options available," Rind warned.

He said that everyone knew that the BYC started protests and sit-ins after the Jaffer Express attack, during which anti-state speeches were also made.

Rind also spoke about the recent anti-government remarks made during the BNP-M rally, saying that the platform of a registered political party was used for anti-state speeches.

“On the remarks made against the Balochistan government by [Akhtar] Mengal yesterday, the government reserves the right and capacity to respond but Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti had directed from day one that no such remarks should be made that would derail this political process, and hence this is not the moment to respond,” Rind said.

He said that the authorities were reviewing the situation and would take action as necessary.