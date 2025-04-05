Viral American woman Onijah Robinson resurfaces

The viral American woman who recently made headlines with her statements during her dramatic stay in Pakistan has resurfaced with another surprising claim.

Onijah Andrew Robinson was left stranded in Karachi for four months after being dumped by her "lover" upon arrival. The US citizen had travelled to Pakistan in pursuit of love, only to be abandoned by the young man named Nidal Ahmed Memon, a resident of Karachi's Garden area, leaving her stranded in the country.

Now, she’s back with a new claim — that this very man is still her "husband".

A recently surfaced video revealed that Onijah, who was stuck in Dubai for another month after her time in Pakistan, is finally back in her country.

"I'm glad to be back in New York. I'm glad about that. I'm happy about that. To be back in New York. That's all I have to say right now," she said in response to a question on where she had been.

When asked if she was still in contact with anybody from Pakistan, Onijah made a bold claim that she is indeed in touch with someone, who is her "husband".

American woman Onijah Robinson. — Screengrab via Geo News/File

"Yes, I am [with] my husband. He lives in Pakistan. [...] I love you, baby. We are together," she said.

Onijah said that "this is one guy. This is my husband. Nidal Ahmed," when the woman behind the camera asked if it was "a different guy" or she had met anyone else.

Revealing the details of how she had met her husband, Onijah shared that she came to know him "on a romantic date" after coming across each other through the internet.

When asked if she had any plans about going back to Pakistan, she said: "You know, we're going to discuss that. Well, right now, we're all staying in New York.

It may be noted that during her stay in Pakistan, Onijah had demanded the authorities pay her $3,000 per week for her expenses.

When asked if she received any money or land in Pakistan, she said "they're saying they gonna give that land, they gonna give that $20K [...] $50K straight".

"They were gonna give me the $100K every week, but I left. So we're gonna see what they gonna work on while I'm not there. I do have chips that have my face on it in Pakistan. I love you guys [...] I miss you guys in Pakistan."

Onijah also claimed that she will soon be having her own show out soon with her "husband" and it would be "exclusive".

Onijah's viral story

The 33-year-old American woman had found herself in a dire predicament in Pakistan after falling for a Karachi teenager. She travelled from New York to Karachi, with plans to marry him, but was left stranded when the teenager backed out of the marriage under pressure from his family.

Onijah had reportedly arrived in Karachi on October 11, 2024, on a tourist visa valid for 30 days. During her stay, her visa expired, and she overstayed, leaving her unable to exit the country.

33-year-old American woman, Onijah Andrew Robinson, who came to Karachi after falling in love with a Pakistani youth, can be seen sitting in the parking of an apartment in the city's Garden area. — Geo News

As Robinson did not hold a valid ticket for the US, she was not allowed to enter the airport premises by the Airport Security Force (ASF). Later, she was facilitated with the issuance of a new visa, a return ticket and a permit for her exit after Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori intervened.

However, after receiving clearance from airport staff, she abruptly changed her mind and refused to board the flight, accusing airline staff of forcing her to leave the country.

She also spent some time in Jinnah Hospital’s psychiatric ward after her health deteriorated. It may be noted that her son, Jeremiah Robinson, had released a video from the US, claiming that Onijah was "bipolar", after she went viral on social media.

She finally agreed to return to the US after being persuaded by staff from the US Consulate in Karachi, and flew to the US. There were reports that she was then stuck in Dubai for almost a month due to some issues with her travel documents.