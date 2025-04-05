Pakistan's youngest novelist wins 'Young Woman of the Year' award

Pakistani writer Alishba Khan Barech. — Instagram@alishbakhan.barech/File

Bringing honour and recognition for Pakistan on the literature front, country's youngest novelist Alisbha Khan Barech has won the "Young Woman of the Year" at the Women Changing the World Awards 2025 at a ceremony in London on Thursday.

Barech — the youngest self-published author from Pakistan hailing from Balochistan's Nushki — was announced as amongst the 12 finalists for the award back in February and was selected from a pool of 751 nominations across more than 50 countries.

The award not only honours outstanding women making a meaningful impact across diverse fields including literature, education, advocacy, sustainability, leadership, and innovation but also aims to amplify women's voices and contributions worldwide, and to "awaken hearts and recapture dreams" through collective empowerment.

Barech's recognition on the international stage is a testament to her work revolving around dominant narratives related to her province.

Apart from being the country's youngest novelist and memoirist, having written her debut novel at the age of 11, memoir at 14 and self-published author at 16 — she is also an activist and has worked as an ambassador of the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) Pakistan for mental health and polio eradication.

— Instagram@alishbakhan.barech

Not only does she currently serve as a youth advisor to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and a member of the National Youth Council, but is also a youth ambassador for Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators.

Barech, also the first female Pashtun from Balochistan, South Asia to secure a merit scholarship to the John Locke Summer University, is essentially a self-taught writer who began crafting full-length novels at just 11 years of age.

Her passion for storytelling was shaped by an early interest in global affairs, further sharpened by growing up in Balochistan — a region long-marred by turmoil.

Expressing her views after winning the award, the novelist dedicated the honour to her parents, teachers, "beloved province Balochistan" and Pakistan.

"When my country’s name was called among global achievers, it was more than a personal milestone—it was proof that stories of resilience and brilliance can rise from Nushki and Quetta.

"There is nothing more special than to bring a global award for your people," Barech said.