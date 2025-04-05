Pakistan becomes member of UN drug body for four years

A flag flutters in wind at the main entrance of the building which houses the United Nations Offices in Geneva, Switzerland. — AFP/File

NEW YORK: Pakistan has secured a four-year term term — from 2026 to 2029 — after being elected as a member of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND).

The election took place during the voting held at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN, the country expressed gratitude for the support it received from ECOSOC member states.

The statement noted that Pakistan’s election to the CND reflects the international community’s confidence and trust in the country’s commitment to global drug control efforts.

It further emphasised that Pakistan is ready to play an effective role in advancing the international agenda for combating drugs.

The mission added that Pakistan has consistently remained at the forefront of global efforts against drug trafficking, production, and use.

The country has actively participated in and contributed to policy dialogues at the United Nations concerning global narcotics control, always maintaining a constructive and proactive stance.

"Pakistan looks forward to working closely with the other members of ECOSOC and with the broader UN Membership to strengthen the CND's role as the primary global drug policy-making body.

"[...] ensuring that international drug control efforts remain comprehensive, effective, and in line with the obligations of the three UN drug control conventions," read the statement issued by Pakistan's UN Mission.