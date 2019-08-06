Christchurch victims 'grateful' to Saudi Arabia for Hajj invitation

Families of the Christchurch victims are appeared to be excited and grateful to Saudi Arabia for inviting them to perform Hajj, New Zealand superintendent Najla Hassan said.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz had ordered the hosting of 200 people from the families of the Christchurch mosque attack victims to perform Hajj in the Kingdom. The families arrived in Saudi Arabia last Friday to perform the Islamic ritual.



“King Salman's special invitation has been gratefully received by the victims of Christchurch and also their families, they now have an opportunity to come to Makkah and experience the Hajj and the Umrah,” said the superintendent.

“The victims are extremely grateful and are thoroughly enjoying the experience, they are overwhelmed with everything that’s been laid on for them. They just cannot believe everything is here for them, they need to do nothing but enjoy themselves and start their journey of rehabilitation after this tragedy,” added Hassan.

The Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz al-Sheikh said that it is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to counter terrorism and support the families of those who were affected by the “abominable act that is contrary to all divine teachings and human values and principles.”

The brutal attack had left 50 Muslims dead and dozens injured after a gunman walked into a mosque during Friday prayers and targeted the worshippers while broadcasting live footage on Facebook.