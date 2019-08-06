Disney reveals latest poster for 'Maleficent 2' starring Angelina Jolie

Disney just unveiled a brand new poster for its upcoming ‘Maleficent’ sequel.



The stunning new black and white poster was released on Monday featuring the lead cast of the movie. The poster gives us a closer look at the cast of the sequel by showing Angelina in her Maleficent avatar, looming over the other cast members. The new 'Maleficent 2' poster also features Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Disney's official synopsis for ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ teases a major conflict between Maleficent and the queen, leading to a massive war in the process.

"The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family."

The Sequel to Disney’s blockbuster fantasy film ‘Maleficent’, ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ - directed by ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ fame, Joachim Ronning - is set to release on October 17th, 2019.