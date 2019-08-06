Pakistan weather on Eid-ul-Azha August 11th, 12th

Karachi: Pakistanis are all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on August 12,with tens of thousands of people thronging cattle markets to buy animals.



On Eid-ul-Azha, Muslims slaughter sheep and cows for the three-day festival, which is a tribute to the sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

As they make preparations of Eid-ul-Azha, most of the people seems worried about the weather conditions that are likely to prevail during the holidays.

And they are worried because rains are expected to affect the arrangements for Qurbani (sacrifice) that is often carried out in open places.

Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports about rainy conditions ahead of Eid but a latest weather advisory has forecast downpours in several parts of Pakistani due to a low pressure system.

According to the report, a low pressure system has formed over north which is likely to move westward and reach Indian Rajasthan on evening/night of August 8.

This system is likely to produce widespread rains with scattered heavy falls, in Sindh from evening/night of August 9 and on August 10, 11 in Karachi.