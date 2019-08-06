close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 6, 2019

Pakistan weather on Eid-ul-Azha August 11th, 12th

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 06, 2019

Karachi: Pakistanis are all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on August 12,with  tens of thousands of people  thronging cattle markets to buy animals.

On Eid-ul-Azha, Muslims slaughter sheep and cows for the three-day festival, which is a tribute to  the sacrifice of  Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

As they make preparations of Eid-ul-Azha, most of the people seems worried about the weather conditions that are likely to prevail during the holidays. 

And they are worried because rains are expected to affect the arrangements  for Qurbani (sacrifice) that is often carried  out in open places.

Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports about  rainy conditions ahead of Eid but a latest weather advisory has forecast downpours in several parts of Pakistani due to a  low pressure system. 

According to the report, a low pressure system has formed over north which is  likely to move westward and reach Indian Rajasthan on evening/night of  August 8. 

This system is likely to produce widespread rains with scattered heavy falls, in Sindh from evening/night of  August 9 and on August 10, 11 in Karachi.

Latest News

More From Pakistan