Canadian politician Deepak Obhrai loses battle against cancer

Canadian politician and Calgary member of Parliament (MP) Deepak Obhrai passed away on Sunday following a brief battle with liver cancer.

A statement was issued saying he passed away surrounded by family on Friday night. He breathed his last at the age of 69.

“We are still shocked by his sudden departure,” the statement said.

Obhrai’s office said he had received a diagnosis of Stage 4 liver cancer just weeks ago.

Deepak Obhrai, who represented Calgary Forest Lawn, had been an MP since 1997 and was dean of the Conservative caucus.

Born in Tanzania, he was the longest-serving Conservative MP and the first Hindu elected to the House of Commons.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his condolences and tweeted, “Our parliamentary family is mourning a great colleague and friend today. Deepak Obhrai dedicated himself to serving his constituents with utmost integrity, and we will miss him dearly. I send my deepest condolences to his wife Neena, his children, grandkids, and loved ones.”