Echosmith drummer apologises for messaging Travis Barker’s minor daughter

Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota recently apologised for messaging Travis Barker’s 13-year-old daughter.

Over the course of the past few years, the 20-year-old drummer messaged Barker’s daughter Alabama Luella Barker, a couple of times.

Initially, the messages were him introducing himself, with one stating, "By the way I'm Graham from Echosmith and I think ur beautiful." Years passed before the musician decided to send her invite to a party. According to screenshots, she eventually replied, "Ur like 40."

"I just wanted to say i really like ur music and sorry messaging and I'm 20," he responded.

In the last shared response from Alabama, she told him, "Ok but u understand I'm a child?”



Graham’s invitation apparently scared the 13-year-old so much that she decided to post screenshots of his messages on her Instagram account reminding her followers that this kind of behavior is inappropriate. “So once again I am bringing this to your attention because I'm a 13-year-old girl and he is 21/20 super creepy," she captioned the screenshots.

When the issue was brought to her father, Travis Barker’s attention, he said he was “disgusted” by the 20 year old’s actions. He told multiple outlets, "That's predatory behavior and there is nothing cool, normal or OK about it at all."

Graham has since made his Instagram account private and issued an apology to Alabama and her father. Through his representatives he said, "I had invited Alabama to my parents' big family BBQ along with many other people, and it wasn't until she responded that I realized her age at which point I apologized to her. I'm really sorry and feel very badly about this. I didn't realize she was a minor and assumed she was my age."

He further added, "I made a careless mistake and this is a big lesson for me. I would like to apologize again to Alabama, her dad Travis, and her family."