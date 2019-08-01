Dia Mirza, husband Sahil Sangha part ways after 11 years of togetherness

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has decided to separate from husband Sahil Sangha after five years of marriage and almost eleven years of being with him.



The 'Sanju' actress took to social media to release a statement regarding her separation.

Dia wrote: "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect."

The statement further read, "While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond we share with each other. We thank our family and friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter. Thank you. Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha."



Read Dia Mirza's heartbreaking post below:

Dia owns a production house with Sahil Sangha who is a filmmaker by profession.

The couple met each other in 2009 during a script narration.

It was only in 2014 that the filmmaker proposed marriage to Dia when in New York.