Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza flaunt their crowns in throwback photo from 2000

Bollywood beauties Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza not just raised India’s flags on massive international platforms in the year 2000 but also bagged titles of Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Asia Pacific International, respectively.

In a throwback photo shared by Dutta on her Instagram, fans went on a trip to nostalgia as the three glam girls stood side by side, donning ravishing gowns and flaunting their bedazzled tiaras as well as their sashes announcing their wins.

The rare picture of the three beauty queens came by Dutta to commemorate 25 years of On Cue Productions marking their silver jubilee of managing the Miss India Contest.

Apart from these three, other Indian beauty pageant winners include Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999) and Manushi Chhillar (2017).





