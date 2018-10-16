Tue October 16, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 16, 2018

Dia Mirza terms Sajid Khan's behviour ‘obnoxious and sexist’

With acclaimed Indian filmmaker Sajid Khan presently in hot waters after getting accused of sexual misconduct, actor Dia Mirza has stepped up to call him out on his ‘obnoxious and sexist’ behavior.

During an interview with India Today, the Sanju actor revealed details of her experience of interacting with alleged sexual offender saying: “I was deeply disturbed. I agree that Sajid was obnoxious, extremely sexist and ridiculous. Even for me, the details of these accounts are beyond shocking. I have personally always have had a radar for such people. I have never invested in a relationship with such people even in the workplace.”

Thirty-six-year-old Mirza had gone on to pinpoint the concept ingrained in the society and the film industry also predicting that in the coming days, more names will come under fire saying: “Many others are silent because of the relationship they share with such people.”

The Salaam Mumbai starlet further commented that this sort of demeanor is frequently brushed off while she had been taken aback with news of Khan doing this to women.

She went on to state: “Fortunately, I have never been a victim of sexual harassment. But there have been instances where I have lost out on work or people have shown disinterest in working with me because I was unwilling to succumb to this unspoken understanding of patriarchy.”

The famed filmmaker after getting allegations placed on him by multiple women including journalist Karishma Upadhyay and actors Rachel White, Simran Soni and assistant director Saloni Chopra had to step down as director in upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 4'. 

