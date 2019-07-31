'King Of Random' Youtube channel creator Grant Thompson dies in paragliding incident

Jonathan Grant Thompson, who ran a popular Youtube Channel has died in a paragliding inciden on Monday.

According to reports, the the 38-year-old creater of "King of Random" Youtube channel died in Southern Utha.

His body was recovered near Sand Hollow State Park hounrs after a paraglider was reported missing.

A caller reported that the pilot was overdue by an hour and was not answering phone.

Rescuers found the body using GPS coordinates for Jonathan Grant Thompson's phone.

Thompson created the King of Random YouTube channel in 2010.He along with his team made hundreds of videos featuring science experiments, life hacks, and other projects like how to open a coconut without any tools and how to make gummy LEGOs.

The channel has more than 11 million subscribers and more than 2 billion views.

On Tuesday, the channel posted a video announcing Thompson's death.