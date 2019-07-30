OGRA recommends increase in oil prices

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended increase in petroleum products prices from August 01.



The regulatory body has moved the summary to petroleum division to revise the prices of the oil products, Geo News reported.

According to the summary, OGRA has recommended Rs 5.15 per litre increase in petrol prices; Rs 5.65 per litre increase in diesel prices; Kerosene oil by Rs 5.38 per litre and light diesel oil by Rs8.90 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from August 01.

If approved, the new retail price of petrol will be Rs117.83 per litre; High Speed Diesel Rs135.72 per litre; Light Speed Diesel Rs94.27 per litre and Kerosene Oil Rs103.84 per litre.