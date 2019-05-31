close
Fri May 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 31, 2019

Prices of Petroleum products increased from June 1

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 31, 2019


ISLAMABAD: Prices of petroleum products have been increased with effect from June 1, 2019 (Friday midnight), an announcement said.

Detail of the price increase are given below:

Petrol price has been increased by Rs4.26 and the new price will be Rs112.68.

Diesel price has been increased by Rs4.50 and its new price will be Rs126.82.

The price of light diesel oil has been increased by Re1.68 and the new price will be Rs88.62.

The kerosene oil price has been increased by Re1.69 and its new price will be Rs98.46.

