OGRA recommends cut in petrol price

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended to revise petroleum product prices from July 01, Geo News reported.



According to the summary moved by the regulatory body to the petroleum division, OGRA has suggested Rs 0.77 per litre cut in petrol prices and Rs 2.94 per litre decrease in the kerosene oil.

Also, the OGRA has recommended an increase of Rs 2.30 per litre in diesel prices and Rs 0.26 per litre in light diesel oil.



Sources said after the approval in the recommended changes in the oil prices, the new price of petrol will be Rs 111.91 per litre, diesel will be Rs 129.12 per litre, kerosene oil Rs 95.92 per litre and light diesel oil Rs 88.88 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from July 01.