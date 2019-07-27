Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma rift: India player refuses to post pacifying message?

Indian captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma have taken over headlines of late over their reported rift, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also failed to douse the flames in this regard.

As per the latest in the debacle, a senior board functionary revealed that a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had suggested that one of the players could publicly announce that all is well.

However, this did not sit well with the players as they refused to issue a pacifying statement.

“Everyone is aware that there is tension brewing and while the CoA has tried its best to deny any rumours of rift in the ODI team in the media, one of the members spoke to a senior player asking him to send out a positive message/statement in the matter. But not much progress has been made in this regard,” it was revealed by the functionary.

“The CoA cannot be reacting to reports in the media. If the players have any issue, they can/should bring it up with us. As far as the committee is concerned, there is no rift till the players talk of it with us,” it was added further.

Earlier, the two had made headlines after Sharma unfollowed Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram a while after he unfollowed the Indian captain.