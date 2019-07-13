Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Team India divided after World Cup exit

After India suffered an abysmal loss against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup, reports have erupted of apparent rifts between the two star players –Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

According to a report by Hindi daily Dainak Jagran, the players are displeased with the captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri over their ‘unilateral decisions’ and bias which has left the team divided in two factions, with one getting led by Kohli and the other by Rohit Sharma.

The report revealed further that the discrimination displayed for the player selection by the team management has further divided the Men in Blue after Vijay Shankar was chosen over Ambati Rayudu for the World Cup Squad’s No. 4.

Moreover, while Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah remained key factors for India’s superb performance in the tournament which gave them a paramount status, the rest of the team may be falling prey to unfairness as the ones in the ‘Virat Company’ are favored over the others.

On the other hand, KL Rahul who has had a fickle patch, has the backing of the team management for which he attains a strong bias.

The report goes on to reveal that while there are cracks within the structure, the rifts have not complicated to an extent that a major conflict could roll out.