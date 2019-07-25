Rohit Sharma's rift with Virat Kohli reaches Anushka Sharma, suggests his Instagram activity

Captain of the Indian team Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have been making headlines lately over their reported rift, and it looks like the tensions have reach Bollywood star Anushka Sharma as well.

According to circulating reports, the 32-year-old batsman has been raising qualms amongst fans over the rift intensifying owing to his social media activity.

Mumbai Mirror reported that the right-handed batsman has unfollowed the Indian skipper’s wife Anusha Sharma on Instagram.

He had unfollowed Kohli already a long time ago amidst rumors of things heating up between the two.

The report also revealed that the strains had come afloat a while back when both openers for the Men in Blue, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had quit the management company that Kohli is associated with.



It added further that the cracks built up when the team’s World Cup journey to the final was cut short.