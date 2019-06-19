India's Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Southampton, United Kingdom: India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a fractured finger, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced Wednesday.
The in-form batsman suffered the break while facing Australia´s Pat Cummins in India´s second match of the tournament at the Oval on June 9.
Dhawan carried on batting and scored a century to earn the man-of-the-match award as India beat the reigning champions by 36 runs.
But the 33-year-old left-hander did not field and has not featured in the World Cup since his century at Surrey´s headquarters in south London.
Rishabh Pant, a dynamic batsman and wicketkeeper, is set to replace Dhawan in India´s squad ahead of their match against Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday.
"Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team´s match versus Australia at the Oval," said a statement on the BCCI´s Twitter feed.
"Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of #CWC19," the statement added.
Southampton, United Kingdom: India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with a fractured finger, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced Wednesday.
The in-form batsman suffered the break while facing Australia´s Pat Cummins in India´s second match of the tournament at the Oval on June 9.
Dhawan carried on batting and scored a century to earn the man-of-the-match award as India beat the reigning champions by 36 runs.
But the 33-year-old left-hander did not field and has not featured in the World Cup since his century at Surrey´s headquarters in south London.
Rishabh Pant, a dynamic batsman and wicketkeeper, is set to replace Dhawan in India´s squad ahead of their match against Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday.
"Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team´s match versus Australia at the Oval," said a statement on the BCCI´s Twitter feed.
"Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of #CWC19," the statement added.